Northumberland Housing Company Celebrates Growth of Sales Team

A Northumberland-based housing developer has announced four new appointments within its sales team to facilitate its continued growth.

Ascent Homes has appointed Siobhan Hope as head of sales and marketing, Peter Dawson and Karen McArthur as sales managers, and Lauren Sykes as a sales executive.

The new appointments take the sales team's headcount to seven and come as the housing developer sees an increasing demand for its Northumberland property portfolio.

With 16 years of experience, Siobhan Hope has worked for established housing developers, including Barratt Homes, Persona Homes, and Gentoo Homes. She initially joined the team as a sales manager and was promoted to head of sales and marketing earlier this year.

Commenting on her new role, Ms Hope said: “Having historically worked for National House Builders, joining the team at Ascent Homes has been such a refreshing experience. Its projects centre around building a better Northumberland and enriching every community we operate in.

“We are motivated not only by sales but also by meeting our buyers' every need. I'm enthusiastic about contributing to the expansion of Ascent Homes' sales team, facilitating our ongoing growth, and developing homes that have a positive impact on the North East and showcase the beauty of the region."

Sales managers Peter Dawson and Karen McArthur collectively bring 24 years of sector experience to their new positions. Working closely together, they support the development of the burgeoning team’s Sales Executives, including Ascent Homes’ latest hire, Lauren Sykes.

Sales manager Karen McArthur, said: “I’m delighted to be a part of the growing team at Ascent Homes and excited about my future as we continue to deliver new developments, with sites in Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Bellingham and Hadston launching later this year.”

Peter Dawson, sales manager, added: “Not only do our properties boast contemporary design and aesthetics, but they are also a sound investment that will offer the buyer efficiency, reduced energy costs, and inbuilt solutions for years to come”.