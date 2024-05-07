Northumberland Housing Company Announces Ambitious Growth Plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumberland-based housing developer has announced plans to double its turnover to £80m and further increase its workforce. Having recently grown from 40 to now 70 employees it now has ambitions to take this to over 100 employees within the next year.

To hit its targets, Ascent Homes will add four new sites across the North East. This expansion will bring the developer's portfolio of sites to 14 by 2027, equalling approx. 1,300 homes - a significant milestone in the organisation’s growth journey.

Paul Errington, Director at Ascent Homes, said: “With our homes being in the stunning county of Northumberland, we have seen people across the UK showing an increased interest in our beautifully located developments, especially since the pandemic.

Paul Errington, Director at Ascent Homes.

“This has fuelled our ambitions for sustainable expansion, not just in Northumberland but across the wider region. Our growth is supported by newly secured land opportunities, which will enable us to introduce new and affordable housing solutions to more communities across the region.”

“Our turnover was circa £30m last year, and we are confident that we can double that in the next few years.”

Ascent Homes is the housebuilding arm of Advance Northumberland. It is an agile Northumberland-based housing developer dedicated to delivering developments that have a genuinely positive impact on those who live in and around them.

Ascent Homes has built 600 properties in the North East, including over 100 affordable homes, making it a significant contributor to the regional economy, creating jobs and strengthening local supply chains.

Current developments are located in Alnwick, Blyth, Choppington, Ellington and Wooler, with plans to develop more in Berwick-upon-Tweed, Bellingham and Hadston this year.

Paul continued: “A key part of our growth plan is focused on the expansion of our skilled team. By the end of the year, we’re aiming to increase our headcount to over 100 employees.