Northumberland housebuilder names new senior member of staff

Ascent Homes has named Peter Allsopp as head of construction.

Widely experienced, Peter has joined after two decades in the housebuilding industry.

During that time, he has worked in several senior roles for leading housebuilders while also boasts a strong portfolio of previous experience as operations director at Brickwork Direct Ltd and contracts manger at Gentoo Group Ltd.

Peter will be responsible for spearheading all construction sites at Ascent Homes developments, managing the build process, Health and Safety, and will work closely with the land and commercial teams on new sites.

Peter said: “Ascent Homes is an excellent local house-builder, with a specification of housing that sits higher than national developers, meaning that we are attracting aspirational buyers who want well designed, quality properties.

“My previous roles have equipped me with the essential skills to hit the ground running at Ascent Homes and I am looking forward to growing the company and developing the construction sites as we increase in size.

"Since the start of the New Year, the sales and the registered interest we have in future sites is phenomenal.”

Duncan Bowman, development director, added: “We are delighted to welcome Peter to the Ascent Homes Team.

"Peter has considerable experience in his field, and we could not have asked for a better candidate for such a challenging time for house building where demand is higher than ever.