Northumberland hotel boss claims North East is not ‘realising potential’ as a tourism destination

A boss at one of the Northumberland’s most successful hotels has said the region needs to do more to realise its potential as a tourist destination.

Daniel Harrison, whose family owns Matfen Hall, said the region was ‘fantastic’ and praised the mix of attractions on offer.

However, speaking at a conference hosted by True North at Raby Castle, Mr Harrison also pointed out the region had fewer overnight visitors than much of the rest of the country. This was blamed on a lack of hotel beds as well as lower numbers of top-class facilities.

Mr Harrison said: “The sector is full of promise and potential, but we’re not realising that. The good thing about having potential is we’re masters of our own destiny – we can shape it.

Bamburgh Castle and beach.

“What a fantastic region we live in. From Durham across to Carlisle and up into Northumberland, I think we have the best mix of historic assets, of nature and of culture.

“It’s one of the best-kept secrets in the world. Why aren’t we shouting about that? Why aren’t visitors to Cornwall saying they have to come here and they have to stay in the north?

“That’s a common problem. International visitors think it’s like going to Mordor.

“There’s a saturation of the familiar sites like Alnwick and Bamburgh. We have blocks of tourism where it lasts three to four months which makes it harder to keep great staff, and it’s hard for staff to live in those areas.

“We need to be brave and look at where we can put investment. I think there’s a difficulty across the north in terms of bedrooms and premier facilities where people want to stay.

“The potential is there, the demand is there. We have to look at how we can encourage private investors.”

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “We are so incredibly lucky. This place is like nowhere else – it is the best place in the world.

“We have 500km of incredible coastline, natural assets, cultural venues and castles, but the main thing that attracts people to this region is the people and the pride of the people.

“Every single area of our region is growing in overnight stays. Tourism and the culture of the region is worth £6.6 billion to our economy and employs 62,000 people.”