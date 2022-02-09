Northumberland holiday park wins environment award
Kielder Waterside Holiday Park has achieved the international Green Key Award for the second time.
The park, which is owned by Northumbrian Water, is among four Landal GreenPark branded holiday parks that have been given reaccreditation to the scheme.
Gary Storey, general manager at Landal Kielder Waterside said: “We are delighted to be recognised by Green Key for the second consecutive year. Our team are fully dedicated to achieving the company’s net zero carbon emission target and to be awarded this is testament to all of their hard work.”
In England, the scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.
Chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “COP26 has pressed home to us all how little time we have left to halt the devastating impact our modern lifestyles are having on the environment.
“These establishments have proven that luxury and sustainability can go hand-in-hand, meaning travellers do not have to compromise in order to reduce their carbon impact.”