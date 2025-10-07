Northumberland holiday let named best in North East England

Local holiday homeowners, Margaret and Robert Telfer, are celebrating after winning an award for their property in Bellingham, Northumberland.

The couple scooped gold for their two-bedroom countryside retreat, The Granary, in the Best in North East England category.

The national ravel awards run by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages saw hundreds of entries from across the UK and Ireland, with The Granary beating off tough competition to take home the trophy.

The Granary first opened to holidaymakers during the pandemic, after Margaret and Robert converted their existing bunkhouse into the thoughtfully finished cottage it is today.

Margaret and Robert have been in the tourism business for more than 50 years, starting when Robert’s father first welcomed a camper to their field, and later developing a small campsite before expanding into holiday lets.

Today, The Granary is part of Demesne Farm Campsite and welcomes guests from across the country each year. The couple, who have picked up other industry awards, pride themselves on offering high standards and a warm welcome in the heart of Northumberland.

The Sykes Gems Awards first launched in 2017 and aims to celebrate the best properties in the UK’s holiday let sector.

Properties were judged by a panel of industry experts, including Sykes’ Chief Commercial Officer, James Shaw, Director of Operations, Luke Squires, Portfolio Director, Harriet Kerr, and The Sun’s Assistant Travel Editor, Sophie Swietochowski.

Winners were selected using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside details like occupancy figures and property amenities. The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at The Granary, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

The Granary owners, Margaret and Robert Telfer said: “It feels brilliant to have The Granary recognised with this award after all the hard work we’ve put into making it a success. We love hosting guests from all over the country and helping them make the most of their staycation.

“Tourism has been part of our family life for more than 50 years, and we still get so much joy from meeting new people and sharing the best of beautiful Northumberland. Receiving this award is a real privilege and a great celebration of that journey.”

James Shaw, Chief Commercial Officer of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “Now in its eighth year, it’s wonderful to see so many outstanding properties celebrated in our 2025 Sykes Gems Awards.

“Our owners put an incredible amount of effort into maintaining high standards at their properties throughout the year, and these awards are a great way to recognise that dedication. With so many fantastic entries it was tough to narrow it down, but The Granary stood out as a clear winner.

“With holidaying close to home continuing to remain popular - and the average UK holiday let generating £24,700 in 2024 - more second-home owners in Northumberland may be inspired by Margaret and Robert to consider taking the leap into the market themselves.”

For more information or to book a Gems award-winner, visit sykescottages.co.uk or call 01244 617683.

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-gems-winners/