Northumberland holiday home park sold to entrepreneur Alfie Best

The 167-home Felmoor Park, near Felton, has been purchased by Wyldecrest for an undisclosed sum.

The 39.2 acre park with licence for 185 units to operate 12 months of the year, came onto the confidential market to enable the founding family owners to retire.

The site which predominately features privately-owned log cabins, static caravans and lodges was particularly attractive to the firm due to its established reputation in an area, including ownership of the neighbouring Bockenfield Country Holiday Park, which is becoming increasingly popular for staycations.

Felmoor Park.

Alfie said: “Felmoor Park is a beautifully maintained site, which I’m thrilled to welcome to the Wyldecrest fold where we will be able to utilise our experience to take the park forward to the next level and serve its loyal customers.”

The site, which is 30 minutes from the tourist locations Amble, Alnwick and Bamburgh and the beaches of Beadnell Bay and Seahouses, also includes a wild west themed bar and restaurant.

The Crazy Horse Saloon with 280-covers caters to both park customers and local residents, and includes a basement arcade and outside children’s play area.

Richard Moss, head of UK Parks Agency at Colliers, which arranged the deal, said: “We’re thrilled to have arranged this sale on behalf of the retiring owners.

"Felmoor Park has built up a strong reputation with its customers and Northumberland has clearly become increasingly popular in recent years for both holiday home ownership and short breaks.”