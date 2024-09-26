Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Equine haylage firm Silvermoor has won an award for one of its new products.

The company, based at Causey Park, near Morpeth, won gold in the ‘Sustainability’ section of the New Product Awards at BETA International with its Eco Treatsies. It was also a runner-up in the ‘feed and treat’ section.

The grass treats are not only delicious but are low sugar, low starch, and high fibre, so are a nutritious and healthy treat for horses and ponies as well as llamas, alpacas and donkeys.

Made up of 100% homegrown grass from Silvermoor’s farm, the grass is then high temperature dried with the company’s sustainable biomass heat source to lock in nutrients and the natural bright green colour. It is then pelletised and packaged in their fully recyclable paper packaging on-site.

Not only does this guarantee a consistent product, it also minimises the carbon footprint as the products do not travel off-site.

Managing director, Ralph Thompson, said: “We are delighted that Eco Treatsies have taken gold in the sustainability section. We worked hard to create a product that is eco-friendly both in terms of production and packaging and could be economically priced.

"With the cost of living continuing to rise we know many horse owners are feeling the pinch but want to still be able to treat their horse to a healthy snack without compromising on quality whilst being as environmentally friendly as possible.”

Since they started the production of haylage in 2005, Silvermoor has increased its offering to the equine industry from two to 21 different products.