Northumberland haulier overcomes industry challenges to celebrate success

TV star James Nesbitt with award-winning Moody Logistics & Storage.

The Cramlington based company was presented with the Regional Member of the Year Award for Scotland & the North East at a ceremony at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

The company was selected for the award due to its continued growth, compliance, quality distribution and communication.

The company is a shareholder member of Pall-Ex – a pallet network of SME haulage firms, which operate independently, but work together to deliver freight throughout the UK and Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a significant celebration for Pall-Ex marking its 25th anniversary and the company’s first in-person event in nearly two years.

Pall-Ex was founded by Hilary Devey in 1996 and helped to establish the palletised model of haulage distribution in the UK.

On its road to success, Pall-Ex has gone from moving 117 pallets on its first night to transporting 45,000 pallets daily.

As a shareholder member of the Pall-Ex network, Moody Logistics & Storage has played a key role in its national success, helping to establish and grow services in the North East and beyond.

Kevin Buchanan, group CEO at Pall-Ex Group, said: “Our network members deserve recognition for the significant role they have played in building Pall-Ex into the successful logistics operation it is today.

“We are delighted to highlight the work of Moody Logistics & Storage in particular, with the Regional Member Award, for their standout contribution to Pall-Ex, going above and beyond to ensure continuation of service and their dedication to maintaining high standards.

“The industry as a whole has faced a tough couple of years, with the pandemic and Brexit creating unique challenges, and our members deserve to be celebrated as haulage heroes.”