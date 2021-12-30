Northumberland haulier overcomes industry challenges to celebrate success
Moody Logistics & Storage has received a special delivery from logistics giant Pall-Ex – an award for its on-going growth and success.
The Cramlington based company was presented with the Regional Member of the Year Award for Scotland & the North East at a ceremony at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.
The company was selected for the award due to its continued growth, compliance, quality distribution and communication.
The company is a shareholder member of Pall-Ex – a pallet network of SME haulage firms, which operate independently, but work together to deliver freight throughout the UK and Europe.
It was a significant celebration for Pall-Ex marking its 25th anniversary and the company’s first in-person event in nearly two years.
Pall-Ex was founded by Hilary Devey in 1996 and helped to establish the palletised model of haulage distribution in the UK.
On its road to success, Pall-Ex has gone from moving 117 pallets on its first night to transporting 45,000 pallets daily.
As a shareholder member of the Pall-Ex network, Moody Logistics & Storage has played a key role in its national success, helping to establish and grow services in the North East and beyond.
Kevin Buchanan, group CEO at Pall-Ex Group, said: “Our network members deserve recognition for the significant role they have played in building Pall-Ex into the successful logistics operation it is today.
“We are delighted to highlight the work of Moody Logistics & Storage in particular, with the Regional Member Award, for their standout contribution to Pall-Ex, going above and beyond to ensure continuation of service and their dedication to maintaining high standards.
“The industry as a whole has faced a tough couple of years, with the pandemic and Brexit creating unique challenges, and our members deserve to be celebrated as haulage heroes.”
Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics & Storage, said: “After a tough few years, with ever changing challenges from Covid to driver shortages, this award means even more to the whole team here at Moody’s, from drivers to the office operations and customer services, to be recognised for their contribution to the Pall-Ex network.”