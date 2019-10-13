Northumberland Gazette readers praise Hays Travel as they reopen Thomas Cook stores across North East
Hundreds of jobs at Thomas Cook have already been saved after Hays Travel agreed to buy the company's high street shops and some have already been reopened.
It was announced on Wednesday, October 9, that Hays Travel signed a deal with the Official Receiver and Special Managers from KPMG and had already employed more than 25% of the former Thomas Cook retail employees in a proposal to re-open the stores with immediate effect.
On Thursday, October 10, it was confirmed that some stores have already reopened including shops in Redcar, Alnwick, Morpeth, Teesside Park, Metro Centre Gateshead, Sunderland and Middlesbrough revealing that 769 staff had already been recruited.
Following this news, on Friday, October 11, John and Irene Hays, owners of travel agent Hays Travel, wowed the public with their appearance on Good Morning Britain.
Gazette readers have been keen to praise Hays Travel for its help with this major issue in the UK.
Joan Sulter said: “I hope the public will support them.”
Denise Scrafton added: “Well done Hays Travel. I wish you every success. Let’s hope everyone gets behind and supports you.”
Gordon Castle said: “Popped in to say hello. So pleased for the excellent staff who are understandably delighted. Well done Hays!”
Graham Lister commented: “Absolutely brilliant! I really hope this is successful and people use the shops.”
Sue Allcroft said: “Such excellent news for all those ex Thomas Cook staff. So pleased for them.”
Sami Swinhoe commented: “Alnwick are open. We are not trading at the moment but our door is open to pop in and say hello.”