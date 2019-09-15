Northumberland Gazette readers call for a three-day weekend as more businesses make changes to office hours
The majority of Northumberland Gazette readers have announced that they would prefer to work longer days in order to have a three-day weekend.
This decision comes from our recent poll on social media where we asked you: “As more businesses make changes to their office hours, would you prefer to work four longer days, and have a three-day weekend?”
Out of the 569 people that voted, the majority (82%) of readers voted for a long weekend leaving only 104 voting against them.
Gazette readers have been eager to share their views.
Martin Parsons is all for the idea. He said: “There are studies and articles from various sources that show it has a positive impact on staff moral, productivity and has reduced sick leave. It's a great idea. The UK works the longest hours out of all the EU countries.”
Wayne Stewart said: “Great idea.”
Some people have shown concerns that this wouldn’t be an option for everyone.
Carole Moyes said: “Nice idea, but when you are self-employed you work seven days a week and 24 hours a day if need be!”
Mikey Mann added: “I dream of only working ten hours a day.”
Betty Henderson said: “Some people would love to do this but childcare is expensive.”
Jacqueline Linskey said: “I worry about small companies managing to finance these schemes. All the talk about workers having extra time off, but I don't suppose they would want less wages, so I cannot see a realistic solution.”