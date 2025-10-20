Northumberland furniture maker shortlisted for national award

A Northumberland man has been selected as a finalist in the New Furniture Maker of the Year Awards for the second year running.

Cole Thompson, of Morpeth, has just completed his two year apprenticeship with bespoke furniture maker, Otter Handmade, of Rothbury.

Aged just 20, Cole’s design for a hand crafted cabinet has beaten off competition from hundreds of makers to be selected by the Furniture Makers’ Company for a prestigious exhibition in London.

The exhibition offers industry figures the opportunity to connect with young, creative designer-makers, who are looking to make an impact on the sector.

Furniture maker Cole Thompson.

Cole’s cabinet design takes inspiration from a traditional Japanese carpentry technique called Kumiko which famously uses no nails or screws to hold the delicate component parts in place. Instead joints are carefully counterbalanced to hold each other in tension in a complex and delicate geometry.

He was inspired by a visit with his work mentor, John Holt, to London’s Japan House to see an exhibition of these traditional Japanese architectural and joinery techniques.

As a result, the doors have Kumiko panels in maple in a traditional star-like design motif called Asanoha (hemp leaf) which in Buddhist tradition is associated with radiating light and symbolises a wish for strength and good health.

Cole studied the technique involved and made the jigs to create the individual components to assemble the Kumiko panels. Using black walnut and maple, the sliding doors are flush-fitting when closed – a very unusual design which required much research, careful maths and building three test versions to perfect the mechanism.

Cole said: “I have loved every minute of my apprenticeship and really enjoyed working with John on a wide range of projects for a large variety of Otter Handmade’s clients.

"It is so exciting to create bespoke design solutions for people’s homes and very satisfying to see pieces you have designed and made installed in their planned locations.

“I’ve learned so much over the last two years and am really keen to keep developing my skills so I have now signed up for the two year Advanced Apprenticeship and am looking forward to gradually working my way up to master craftsman status.”

John added: “Everyone involved in Cole’s development as a young furniture maker agrees that he has a exceptional talent, a phenomenal work ethic and a real drive to be the best in his field.

"It has been immensely rewarding to share my own enthusiasm for the traditional craft of handmade furniture with such a talent. I have every confidence that there are great things in store for Cole’s career and am delighted to have given him his start in this wonderfully rewarding craft.”