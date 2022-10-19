Longheugh Forest is a well located commercial forest that extends to 189ha between Otterburn and Hexham.

Planted in 1988, Longheugh Forest is predominantly Sitka spruce with a substantial proportion now ready for harvesting.

Longheugh also includes an attractive lake and areas of broadleaves and diverse conifers which enhance the amenity and natural capital value of the property.

It is for sale through Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group for offers over £6.5m.

It is also available as a 99-year leasehold, subject to negotiation, allowing the tenant the opportunity to benefit from harvesting the current crop and potentially up to three further rotations.

Goldcrest agent Olly Thompson said: “Longheugh Forest is an extensive and excellent quality, well-established forest benefiting from proximity to timber transport routes and markets.

“It is unusual to see a forest of this scale come to the market in England and rarer still for it to be available both for sale and as a leasehold, offering outstanding and varied opportunities on the market.

“Our experience in Scotland, where we have been involved in negotiating leasehold agreements, suggests an appetite for leasehold arrangements in England and it will be really interesting to see how the market responds. We expect Longheugh to attract significant interest both from UK and foreign investors.”

Additionally, it is marketing a £3.5m forest at Raydale, just south of Hawes, in the Yorkshire Dales.