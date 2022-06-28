Alfa-Grit-Blocks are pure dried, high protein alfalfa and insoluble grit briquettes created to improve poultry welfare and digestive efficiency.

Silvermoor is known for its exceptional healthy horse forage haylage and treats range, and back in 2018 made its first foray into the poultry market with Silvermoor Peckers.

The briquettes are made from a highly digestible fibre and are also rich in provitamin A carotenoids to enhance yolk colour.

Silvermoor Ltd has launched briquettes for poultry.

Ralph Thompson, managing director of Silvermoor, said: “The insoluble grit dispersed within the block enables normal development of the gizzard which is essential for a happy and healthy hen.

"These individually packaged briquettes are ideal for small holders, hobby farmers or families with a small number of hens.