Northumberland firm Reheat to deliver renewable heat operations for the National Trust
Reheat, a low carbon heat specialist headquartered in Alnwick, will help to ensure the National Trust’s sustainable biomass systems continue to operate efficiently across multiple sites located in the north of England.
The systems are contributing towards the National Trust’s carbon net zero target by 2030, which is already generating 50% of its energy from renewables. It has also announced further targets to reduce fossil fuel usage at 100 of its highest emitting buildings.
Reheat’s relationship with the National Trust dates back nearly 10 years, having installed and maintained multiple renewable heat systems across many of its sites in England, equating to over 2MW in renewable heat capacity.
Reheat’s managing director, Ben Tansey, said: “This is another important milestone in our long-standing relationship with the National Trust.
"We’re absolutely delighted they have again turned to our experience, professionalism, and expertise to help them continue to operate sustainable biomass heat as part of their wider net zero programme - arguably one of the most ambitious in the UK given the scale and complexity of the National Trust’s historic properties.
"To play our role in this means a great deal to our team and epitomises our purpose as a business.”
Reheat was founded in 2011 with the goal of helping accelerate the transition to renewable heat and power - helping businesses and communities to flourish without the environmental and financial costs of fossil fuels.
