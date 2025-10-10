Northumberland firm Reheat certified for low carbon boiler upgrade scheme
Reheat, a provider of low carbon heat consultancy and engineering services, has secured nationally recognised MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) Certification.
This means it can now provide the replacement of fossil fuel heating systems with low carbon heat alternatives for homeowners and business properties, who are eligible for a Government funded grant.
Reheat’s MCS Certification is specifically for the installation of biomass boilers for homeowners and business properties, who can access a £5,000 Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant towards the replacement of an existing fossil fuel system (such as oil or gas), based on their eligibility.
Reheat director, Neil Harrison, said: “We’re incredibly please to have achieved MCS Certification.
“It is a confidence boost to domestic and small business customers who are looking to access grant funding to make a low carbon heat a reality, as well as giving reassurance as to the competency of their installer.
“It aligns with our commitment to quality and ensuring customers feel the long-term benefits of a well installed biomass system.
“We would encourage homeowners and small businesses to look at the Boiler Upgrade Scheme as a generous and low risk grant initiative, especially as certified installers such as ourselves can provide advice and a free eligibility check in the first instance.”