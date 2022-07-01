Northumberland firm official supplier at major British eventing festival

It will be the 15th year that the Belford-based firm has been involved with the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, taking place from August 5-7.

To ensure that these horses receive the best care, Bedmax shavings are provided in the stables at Gatcombe.

Event director, Peter Phillips, said: “The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing is one of the principal British events in the UK and welcomes some of the top horse and rider combinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedmax is the official supplier of shavings at this year’s Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

"Whilst staying here, it is vital for us to provide them with the best the equestrian industry can offer, which is why we have once again selected Bedmax as our official bedding supplier.

“They have continually supplied the event since 2006 and we believe their shavings offer our equine competitors the safest and most comfortable environment to relax in when off the course. With the addition of the new NOPS accreditation, it has cemented that security.”

Bedmax shavings are designed to combat the major equine health and wellbeing issues associated with stabled horses and, for horses to perform at the top of their game, the stable environment is of upmost importance.

As well as being triple-dust-extracted and naturally antibacterial, Bedmax was also the first equine bedding company to be awarded BETA NOPS accreditation earlier this year which ensures that all products across their range are free of any naturally occurring prohibited substances.

These everyday substances, commonly found in plant materials, could result in a positive dope test which goes against not only the rules of the sport, but also ethos and morale.

The Festival of British Eventing was originally established by the Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and with two Royal Warrants, Bedmax has a long and established relationship with this leading event.

Bedmax managing director, Tim Smally, said: “It is an honour to be invited to be the official bedding supplier once again at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.