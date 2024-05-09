Northumberland firm 'launched on a kitchen table' expands with second office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AN AWARD-WINNING business, which started from a kitchen table, has expanded with a second office amid “startling” growth.

Entrepreneur Sam Spoors founded Talentheads, a recruitment and talent development specialist, in 2019.

She overcame the covid pandemic to grow the Morpeth-based business year-on-year. In 2023, turnover soared by 51 per cent.

(L to R) New Talentheads recruits Gareth Jones and Gemma Holmes

Now Talentheads has expanded South of the Tyne, with a second site in Pity Me.

“We’ve come a long way in under five years, and opening a second office is a major milestone,” said Sam.

“What started as a team of four operating from my kitchen table has now supported over 60 businesses, helped recruit over 500 staff and upskilled over 750 managers.

“Our growth has been startling, and faster than I could have dreamed of, but that’s down to the fact we are offering something completely unique within our sector by acting as a one-stop shop for both recruitment and learning and development.

“Talentheads doesn’t charge fees, which to date has saved clients over £1.2m, and we embed ourselves within the clients’ business to understand their values and company culture which allows us to ‘recruit to retain’, as staff are more aligned with the business and won’t just up and leave.

“I’ve always believed that this innovative model can work anywhere so a move to County Durham was a natural next step, and we can’t wait to work with all the wonderful businesses based in Durham, Teesside and beyond.”

And the new move means the recruitment and learning and development specialists have been doing some hiring of their own.

The new office will be headed up by Gareth Jones, who joins as Lead Talent Partner and Gemma Holmes, Business Development Manager– with more jobs in the near future.

“I’m really excited to have joined the Talentheads team to head up our expansion into Durham and the surrounding areas,” said Gareth.

“As soon as I met Sam and the senior team I was sold on the idea of joining because of their desire to innovate and their passion to do things differently.

“Overall talent success is more than reactively filling a job, and I firmly believe my strategic experience will help local, growing businesses to identify, hire, and more importantly, retain that top talent.”

And Gemma added: “I am so proud to be a Talenthead due to the team’s unique approach to recruitment and learning and development, they are so passionate and committed to creating long -term sustainable jobs.