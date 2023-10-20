Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delivered by Destination North East England and run in partnership with VisitEngland, the prestigious set of awards celebrate quality, innovation, and best practice, showcasing the best of the region’s tourism sector including hotels, restaurants and individuals across a total of 14 categories.

A special award for Outstanding Contribution to Tourism will also be announced on the night, a successor to this year’s winner being actor and TV Presenter Robson Green.

The awards will be held in spring 2024 with many of the winners going on to represent the region on a national stage at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, as Gold award winners Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours and Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages did this year.

Andrew Douglas, owner Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours in Seahouses, Sarah Green, Chief Executive NGI and Fiona Pollard, Chair of VisitEngland. Picture: Steve Brock

Sarah Green, chief executive of NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) said: “Congratulations to the businesses and individuals who have been named as finalists, we look forward to celebrating with them at the awards ceremony next year.

“Tourism is without doubt a huge asset for the region’s economy and as the first government-funded regional tourism pilot we have set ourselves the ambitious target to double the size of the sector in the next ten years – creating more jobs, driving innovation, ensuring an accessible and inclusive welcome for all and creating year-round demand.

“As part of the pilot we are working closely with the businesses at the heart of our visitor economy to deliver a business support programme to ensure the sector can reach its full potential. Businesses such as these announced today are key to raising that profile and achieving those targets.

“We have some exciting developments set to open in the region over the next few years, including The Sage ICC and The Sage Arena, which will help to further propel the North East as a leading visitor destination.”

Northumberland-based finalists are as follows:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Northumberland National Park

Spectrum Holidays

The Alnwick Garden

Vindomora Country Lodges

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Hadrian's Wall Campsite

Woodland Chase Glamping

Vindomora Country Lodges

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Northumberland Zoo

Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages

Experience of the Year

Athey’s Moor Flying School

Serenity Farne Islands Boat Tours

Large Hotel of the Year

Matfen Hall Hotel

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Northumberland Zoo

Whitehouse Farm Centre

New Tourism Business of the Year

Hiddle Hut

Pub of the Year

The Beresford Arms Whalton

The Joiners Arms

The Twice Brewed Inn

Self-catering accommodation of the Year

Chesters Stables

Honeybee Cottage

Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages

Vindomora Country Lodges

Small Hotel of the Year

Langley Castle Hotel

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Falconry Days

Kielder Observatory

Taste of North East England

The Old Boathouse

The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh

Unsung Hero