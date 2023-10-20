Northumberland finalists announced for 2024 North East England Tourism Awards
Delivered by Destination North East England and run in partnership with VisitEngland, the prestigious set of awards celebrate quality, innovation, and best practice, showcasing the best of the region’s tourism sector including hotels, restaurants and individuals across a total of 14 categories.
A special award for Outstanding Contribution to Tourism will also be announced on the night, a successor to this year’s winner being actor and TV Presenter Robson Green.
The awards will be held in spring 2024 with many of the winners going on to represent the region on a national stage at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, as Gold award winners Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours and Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages did this year.
Sarah Green, chief executive of NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) said: “Congratulations to the businesses and individuals who have been named as finalists, we look forward to celebrating with them at the awards ceremony next year.
“Tourism is without doubt a huge asset for the region’s economy and as the first government-funded regional tourism pilot we have set ourselves the ambitious target to double the size of the sector in the next ten years – creating more jobs, driving innovation, ensuring an accessible and inclusive welcome for all and creating year-round demand.
“As part of the pilot we are working closely with the businesses at the heart of our visitor economy to deliver a business support programme to ensure the sector can reach its full potential. Businesses such as these announced today are key to raising that profile and achieving those targets.
“We have some exciting developments set to open in the region over the next few years, including The Sage ICC and The Sage Arena, which will help to further propel the North East as a leading visitor destination.”
Northumberland-based finalists are as follows:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
Northumberland National Park
Spectrum Holidays
The Alnwick Garden
Vindomora Country Lodges
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
Hadrian's Wall Campsite
Woodland Chase Glamping
Vindomora Country Lodges
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
Northumberland Zoo
Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages
Experience of the Year
Athey’s Moor Flying School
Serenity Farne Islands Boat Tours
Large Hotel of the Year
Matfen Hall Hotel
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
Northumberland Zoo
Whitehouse Farm Centre
New Tourism Business of the Year
Hiddle Hut
Pub of the Year
The Beresford Arms Whalton
The Joiners Arms
The Twice Brewed Inn
Self-catering accommodation of the Year
Chesters Stables
Honeybee Cottage
Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages
Vindomora Country Lodges
Small Hotel of the Year
Langley Castle Hotel
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Falconry Days
Kielder Observatory
Taste of North East England
The Old Boathouse
The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh
Unsung Hero
Duncan Wise (Northumberland National Park)