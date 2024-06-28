Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northumberland fashion retailer has been ranked among the UK’s top 100 fastest growing private companies.

The womenswear firm has enjoyed annual sales growth of 69.67% over the last three years, with £18.5m sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine out of the 100 businesses are based in Yorkshire and the North East.

Disturbia head office. Picture: Google

Rheal, a food supplement brand based in Sunderland, is the North East’s fastest-growing private company, ranking third overall.

The annual ranking identifies and celebrates Britain’s 100 leading entrepreneurial businesses, and showcases the people behind these most dynamic private companies.

The research for The Sunday Times 100 found on average the top 100 fastest-growing companies have increased their sales by 118% a year over the last three years to a combined £2.9 billion in sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Armitage, business editor of The Sunday Times said: "Our politicians talk about how they will deliver economic growth, but it is the graft of entrepreneurs - such as those featured on this year's Sunday Times 100 -- who achieve it. Their remarkable resilience in difficult economic conditions shows what is possible with vision and hard work."

More than two thirds of the companies were founded in the last decade and nearly two thirds of the companies trade internationally.

In total, they employ 13,670 people, having created 10,000 new jobs in the last three years, with 99 of them planning further hires in the next 12 months - equating to around 3,800 additional roles.