A farmer from Stannington is pioneering a “local and visible” approach to help businesses and individuals become more environmentally conscious and offset their carbon footprint locally.

Mike Dungait aims to foster sustainability and biodiversity through his Green Acres initiative.

Farming has been a cornerstone of the Dungait family for generations and it has been mixed, integrating sheep, cattle, and crops – more recently introducing horse liveries and hay supply services.

In recent years, Mike has focused on integrating environmental practices into their farming operations, including the installation of solar panels and the move to bio mass fuel.

Mike Dungait at the area of the farm for Green Acres. Picture by Steve Brock.

His regenerative agriculture approach involves planting diverse crops, such as bumble bee bird feed mixes and various grasses, to rejuvenate the soil and attract beneficial predators that protect crops naturally.

Now he has developed Green Acres. Through planting trees, hedges, cultivating bee hives and maintaining grasslands, the initiative allows businesses and individuals to offset their carbon footprint directly in Northumberland.

Mike said: “Our entire premise is to do something local and visible. We want people to understand why looking after our environment is important and to see the tangible impact of their contributions.

“We manage people’s sustainability commitments with the knowledge that the offsetting is being done ethically and locally. We’re also giving people solid green credentials that literally don’t cost the earth.

An area of the farm for Green Acres. Picture by Steve Brock.

“Like nature, there is a delicate balance here. We are creating a space for everyone’s future while maintaining and enhancing our working farm.”

The system works by people paying a monthly subscription with the basic package planting 17 trees per year, sequestering 60 tonnes of CO2 per annum.

Green Acres stands out by offering detailed information and metrics on how much carbon is offset through their programmes, important for businesses needing to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.

Mike and his team are committed to involving the local community in their efforts. Green Acres offers various packages for families, individuals and businesses to join their mission.