Havelock Place, developed in conjunction with Age UK North Tyneside, includes 28 apartments for a mix of individuals and couples and a further two bungalows, specially designed to accommodate up to 12 individuals who may present more complex needs.

It has been recognised with an LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Regional Award for best purpose built accommodation in the north.

The award was given in recognition of the scheme that incorporates high quality care and tailored support for residents whilst maximising independence.

Havelock Place.

Each resident has access to a variety of high-standard communal areas that accommodate both social and private leisure activities and have access to staff who have received specialist dementia training.

David Straughan, development director at Northumberland Estates, said: "The feedback we have received about Havelock Place has been very positive and we are immensely proud that the development is making a real difference to people's lives.

"The project's success was down to all stakeholders working successfully in partnership to achieve a shared vision and this award is testament to that.”

Dawn McNally, chief executive of Age UK North Tyneside, said: “We are extremely proud of Havelock Place especially as we were instrumental in influencing it’s design and build.