Northumberland Estates reveals more details of planned B&M store in Alnwick

Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick.

The new unit would be built opposite M&S Food and Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food Hall on the Willowburn Retail Park.

A report by Northumberland Estates, which owns the retail park, states: ‘The proposed phase two retail development at Willowburn Retail Park will provide an extension to the existing retail park, diversifying the retail offering for the local community in an accessible location, whilst also providing local employment opportunities.

‘The development accords with key policies in both the existing and emerging development plans including the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan and the emerging Northumberland Local Plan.

‘There are no suitable or available alternative sites for the proposed development and the development will bring social and economic benefits including 30 new jobs, and qualitative and quantitative shopping benefits for the local community.’

A B&M store would offer a range of goods including DIY, toys and games and homeware.

The proposal includes a stand alone unit of 2,325 sq m, with an adjoining external garden centre of 663 sq m enclosed with fencing.

‘The proposed unit is one single building, designed to give future flexibility for the installation of a mezzanine,’ states a report by Projekt Architects.

‘As such it responds to the height and scale of the recently constructed M&S building which it faces on the retail park, providing unity and a balance of scale with other surrounding buildings.’

The scheme also proposes a new car park to serve this unit, with around 94 parking bays, including accessible bays, parent and child parking and electric vehicle charging bays.

The proposed opening hours are 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday inclusive and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

Last month, Shona Ferguson of Northumberland Estates, said: “This would be a great addition to the area, providing more retail choice for residents in Alnwick and the surrounding areas.

"The development would have a positive impact on the local economy, creating jobs for local people and encouraging increased spending in the town as a whole, another sign of ever-growing confidence in the town.”