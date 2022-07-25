The Duke of Northumberland’s development company has identified sites near the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estates and at Holystone.

The application is a major development for Northumberland Estates, marking its entry into the fast-growing renewables market and supporting the UK’s commitment to a low carbon economy.

In addition to this scheme – which has the potential to store up to 50mw of renewable energy at each site - the company has also announced long-term plans to invest in solar energy with large-scale developments and rooftop provision being prepared to assist in the transition towards affordable, domestically produced, renewable energy.

Planning applications.

Battery storage technologies are essential for replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy and play a pivotal role between green energy supplies and demand.

The proposed scheme uses batteries to store electricity generated from renewable energy, like solar, to ensure a stable supply when it is needed the most.

Several sites in the North East have been identified for potential battery energy storage systems, which will help meet the shifting demands of the energy market.

David Straughan, Northumberland Estates director of development said: “Progress towards renewables requires a significant change in the UK’s energy infrastructure and backup technologies, such as battery energy storage systems, are vital to secure the supply for use outside of sunlight hours.