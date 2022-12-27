The £14m proposal is in response to an identified need to build capacity in an established industrial location with good transport links.

Northumberland Estates commercial property investment director Michael O’Driscoll said: "This planning application will deliver much-needed industrial floorspace in North Tyneside.

"Local demand continues to outstrip the supply of industrial units of this type and we’re confident that there will be significant occupier interest in the scheme and will provide a large employment opportunity in the area.”

The Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate, North Tyneside.

The 4.03 hectares site is considered an employment location and the land is categorised for potential development to meet North Tyneside Council’s strategy for economic prosperity, job growth and investment.

The scheme, designed in conjunction with The Shadbolt Group, includes units ranging in size from 1547m2 to 7404m2, which can be adapted internally to satisfy specific requirements.

