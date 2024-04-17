Northumberland equestrian brand expands its team and launches new product

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The economical and eco-friendly paper packaged grass treats are low sugar, low starch and high fibre, so are both delicious and nutritious treat for horses and ponies, as well as llamas, alpacas and donkeys.

They are made up of 100% homegrown grass from Silvermoor’s farm, which is high temperature dried with Silvermoor’s sustainable biomass heat source to lock in nutrients and the natural bright green colour.

It is then pelletised and packaged in their fully recyclable paper packaging on-site by the team at Silvermoor’s production facilities. The result is a guaranteed consistent, delicious product that also minimises the company’s carbon footprint.

Holly Stacey and Peter Forster.

Managing director, Ralph Thompson, said: “It was very important to us that the next product we produce was not only environmentally friendly but was also priced in an economical manner.

"With the cost of living continuing to rise we know many horse owners are feeling the pinch but want to still be able to treat their horse to a healthy snack without compromising on quality.”

Since they started the production of haylage in 2005, Silvermoor has increased its offering to the equine industry from two to 21 different products.

