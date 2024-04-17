Northumberland equestrian brand expands its team and launches new product
and live on Freeview channel 276
The economical and eco-friendly paper packaged grass treats are low sugar, low starch and high fibre, so are both delicious and nutritious treat for horses and ponies, as well as llamas, alpacas and donkeys.
They are made up of 100% homegrown grass from Silvermoor’s farm, which is high temperature dried with Silvermoor’s sustainable biomass heat source to lock in nutrients and the natural bright green colour.
It is then pelletised and packaged in their fully recyclable paper packaging on-site by the team at Silvermoor’s production facilities. The result is a guaranteed consistent, delicious product that also minimises the company’s carbon footprint.
Managing director, Ralph Thompson, said: “It was very important to us that the next product we produce was not only environmentally friendly but was also priced in an economical manner.
"With the cost of living continuing to rise we know many horse owners are feeling the pinch but want to still be able to treat their horse to a healthy snack without compromising on quality.”
Since they started the production of haylage in 2005, Silvermoor has increased its offering to the equine industry from two to 21 different products.
The company has also recently welcomed equestrian sales specialists Peter Forster and Holly Stacey as regional account managers. Peter, based in Haydon Bridge, will be covering the north of the country and Holly, based in Axminster, Devon, will cover the south. Peter and Holly will be responsible for the sales of all the Silvermoor equestrian forage products.