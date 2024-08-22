Northumberland environmental consultancy recruiting more ecologists as turnover heads towards £2 million mark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An environmental consultancy that is on track to reach £1.9m turnover by 2027, has reinforced its commitment to providing regional career opportunities by making four new hires with more vacancies on the horizon.

Biodiverse Consulting, based near Ponteland, prides itself on facilitating robust development pathways to help local talent remain in the region, while also attracting national candidates to the North East.

Half the team joined the consultancy straight from university, and many have since been promoted thanks to the company’s strong culture of professional development.

Biodiverse Consulting’s founder and director, Vicki Mordue, said: “When I founded the business five years ago, I felt passionate about prioritising graduate opportunities and developing the next generation of UK ecologists.

New starters Amy Beckford, Harry Reed, Tara Watson and Lucy Rowell.

“Through our personal development process, I encourage individuals to explore their unique interests and do my utmost to facilitate their ambitions, in line with the needs of our growing business.

“I have invested over £40,000 in staff development so far this year, having also acquired the latest technology and equipment to keep us at the forefront of the industry and drive forward my team’s career goals.”

Recent graduates, Harry Reed, Amy Beckford and Tara Watson have joined the team alongside ecology intern, Lucy Rowell.

As well as investment into the team, growth has also been fuelled by an increasing number of customers in the built environment sector seeking solutions to the recent Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) legislation, an area of expertise for the consultancy.

Biodiverse Consulting specialises in BNG, nutrient neutrality, and traditional ecology services. Clients include Dysart Developments, Barratt Homes, Pegasus Homes, and The Wildlife Trusts. It is currently recruiting ecologists to join its team.