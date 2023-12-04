Northumberland environmental consultancy celebrates successes working with SUEZ Recycling and Recovery and Barratt Homes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Both SUEZ Recycling and Recovery and Barratt Homes have enlisted the expertise of the Biodiverse Consulting team, as they seek to embrace the government’s new mandatory Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) requirements.
As part of the Environment Act 2021, legislation regarding mandatory BNG will be passed into law in January. BNG represents an approach to development by which the natural environment is left in a measurably better state than it was beforehand.
SUEZ Recycling and Recovery will be pursuing its strong sustainability goals by transforming landfill sites into safe havens for nature, and Barratt Homes will be enhancing its new build developments with an aim to improve ecological value.
Vicki Mordue, founder and director of Biodiverse Consulting, based near Ponteland, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with SUEZ and Barratt Homes, both of whom are dedicated to adding genuine value to nature.”