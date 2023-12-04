Biodiverse Consulting, an environmental consultancy based in Northumberland, is celebrating two significant national client wins, amid highly anticipated legislative changes.

Both SUEZ Recycling and Recovery and Barratt Homes have enlisted the expertise of the Biodiverse Consulting team, as they seek to embrace the government’s new mandatory Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) requirements.

As part of the Environment Act 2021, legislation regarding mandatory BNG will be passed into law in January. BNG represents an approach to development by which the natural environment is left in a measurably better state than it was beforehand.

SUEZ Recycling and Recovery will be pursuing its strong sustainability goals by transforming landfill sites into safe havens for nature, and Barratt Homes will be enhancing its new build developments with an aim to improve ecological value.

Victoria Pritchard, regional manager at SUEZ recycling, Vicki Mordue, founder of Biodiverse Consulting, John Aynsley, strategic land buyer at Barratt Developments North East. Picture: Lee Dobson Photography