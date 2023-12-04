News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Northumberland environmental consultancy celebrates successes working with SUEZ Recycling and Recovery and Barratt Homes

Biodiverse Consulting, an environmental consultancy based in Northumberland, is celebrating two significant national client wins, amid highly anticipated legislative changes.
By Ian Smith
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 14:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Both SUEZ Recycling and Recovery and Barratt Homes have enlisted the expertise of the Biodiverse Consulting team, as they seek to embrace the government’s new mandatory Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) requirements.

As part of the Environment Act 2021, legislation regarding mandatory BNG will be passed into law in January. BNG represents an approach to development by which the natural environment is left in a measurably better state than it was beforehand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SUEZ Recycling and Recovery will be pursuing its strong sustainability goals by transforming landfill sites into safe havens for nature, and Barratt Homes will be enhancing its new build developments with an aim to improve ecological value.

Most Popular
Victoria Pritchard, regional manager at SUEZ recycling, Vicki Mordue, founder of Biodiverse Consulting, John Aynsley, strategic land buyer at Barratt Developments North East. Picture: Lee Dobson PhotographyVictoria Pritchard, regional manager at SUEZ recycling, Vicki Mordue, founder of Biodiverse Consulting, John Aynsley, strategic land buyer at Barratt Developments North East. Picture: Lee Dobson Photography
Victoria Pritchard, regional manager at SUEZ recycling, Vicki Mordue, founder of Biodiverse Consulting, John Aynsley, strategic land buyer at Barratt Developments North East. Picture: Lee Dobson Photography

Vicki Mordue, founder and director of Biodiverse Consulting, based near Ponteland, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with SUEZ and Barratt Homes, both of whom are dedicated to adding genuine value to nature.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandPonteland