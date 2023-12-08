A family-run engineering firm in Northumberland has picked up a prestigious entrepreneurship award.

Black Hills Products, based near Cambois, was named maker and creator of the year for the North East at The Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The firm, run by husband and wife team David and Lynsey Crossman, does engineering work and component fabrication for utility companies and the renewable energy sector.

David said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award given the quality of the many talented businesses we were up against.

David Crossman picks up the maker and creator of the year award. (Photo by Black Hills)

“It is a genuine privilege to be recognised for our approach to building the business.

“We have faced some tough challenges, from navigating the pandemic to rising operational costs, but we have stayed strong and worked hard to nurture our client base, both in the region and nationally, to create significant growth.

“Winning this award is a tribute to the commitment of the whole team at Black Hills. Without them none of this would be possible.”

The firm was competing against over 5,000 other firms that applied across the awards’ various categories.

Husband-and-wife team David and Lynsey Crossman, joint directors of Black Hills Products. (Photo by Black Hills)

The judges, which included the founders of Specsavers, Poundland and Innocent, described Black Hills as “a remarkable family business” that stood out for its “outstanding success and experience” in the field.

Francesca James, founder of the awards, said: “I am thrilled to witness the extraordinary achievements of this year's winners.

“Their success stories are a testament to the dynamic and innovative spirit that thrives within UK entrepreneurship.