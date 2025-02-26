Northumberland energy specialists complete National Renewable Energy Centre renovation

Cramlington-based solar energy specialist, SCJ Renewables, has collaborated with Blyth’s Solar Capture Technologies, to create and install a bespoke solar PV system for the new Technology Development Centre at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Blyth – significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the development.

ORE Catapult is the UK’s leading technology development centre for offshore renewable energy, with its Northumberland site playing a significant role in delivering the country's Net Zero targets by accelerating the creation and growth of the offshore renewable energy sector.

Since its inception in 2014, significant investments have been made in its facilities on site. Recent major projects include the Digital, Autonomous and Robotics Engineering (DARE) Centre which opened in 2023, the purchase and redevelopment of a former storage facility into what will now be the Technology Development Centre, and the announcement last year of an £86 million investment in significantly upgrading its major wind turbine testing facilities.

SCJ Renewables, alongside Solar Capture Technologies, helped create a bespoke system for the Technology Development Centre, utilising the latter’s innovative Composite Solar Tiles that were developed and created at their base in Blyth. SCJ Renewables also incorporated innovative elements such as bird protection and mansafe and walkway systems to ensure it can be safely and efficiently maintained.

The state-of-the-art 106kWp system, installed by SCJ, is made up of 530 solar panels – saving an estimated 42,000 kilograms of CO2 and generating 90,000kwh of energy per year – the annual electricity consumption of 33 average UK households.

Sean McIntyre, Managing Director of SCJ Renewables, said: “We are delighted to work with ORE Catapult as well as Solar Capture Technologies and G59 Projects to deliver this monumental project and showcase our region’s credentials as a leader in renewable energy.

“As an industry, we need to utilise local expertise and supply chains to ensure renewable energy solutions are functional and efficient. ORE Catapult encapsulates just that, and we’re excited to see how the industry will continue to grow within the region.”

Lewis Caseley, Commercial Director of Solar Capture Technologies said: “We’re incredibly proud to see our innovative composite solar tiles installed at ORE Catapult, showcasing the future of renewable energy solutions in the UK.

“Designed, manufactured, and installed in Northumberland, this installation demonstrates how our product can redefine roofing by combining sustainable energy generation with exceptional functionality and design without compromising on aesthetics or practicality.”

Ian McGuigan, Facilities Service & Contracts Manager for ORE Catapult said: “As a home for energy innovation, we’re delighted to have this next-generation energy solution installed on our latest development at the National Renewable Energy Centre in Blyth.

“Using a renewable energy source that helps to prove a brand new technology whilst reducing the building's CO2 emissions is a win-win for us, as well as supporting two local businesses who are committed to reducing the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels.”