Northumberland Employment Partnership is already making a difference in county
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Northumberland Employment Partnership (NEP) links employers with support and training providers to help provide opportunities for people seeking work.
Funded by the North East Combined Authority as part of the Employment Partnerships programme, its leaders are encouraging both employers and residents looking for a job to get involved, in a bid to help get more people into work across the county.
Its early success stories include a collaboration between employers in Berwick, Bernicia Homes, Newcastle United Foundation and Rise, which delivered a three-week course to unemployed young people.
This involved teaching interview and practical application skills, along with offering well-being support.
Among those taking part was Berwick youngster Kieron, who was referred by his Jobcentre Plus work coach.
“Before doing this course I had been unemployed for a long time and while I was feeling pretty nervous on the first day, I’ve learned so much and I feel a lot more confident now,” he said.
“I would definitely recommend this course for anyone struggling to find a job. It’s really helped boost my social skills and my interview skills.”
A collaboration between Northumberland County Council and Advance Northumberland, the NEP is led by the Employment Skills Partnership.
Specialists in employment, skills and business sectors work closely with organisations to identify and resolve recruitment needs, influence training provision and support, train and retain staff.
They also offer Northumberland residents practical help and support to take advantage of the jobs available with local employers.
Additional support from Advance Northumberland gives employers the opportunity to improve and resolve issues which may restrict growth and profitability, identify any available funding opportunities and assist with the recruitment and development of staff.
Businesses looking for people-based support can contact Employer Engagement Co-ordinator Ian Coull via email: [email protected]
Support organisations or residents looking to learn more about the support available can contact Employment Partnership Co-ordinator Vicki Clarke via email: [email protected]
Further details on both employer and support services are available at www.northumberlandemploymentpartnership.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.