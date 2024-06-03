Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents looking for work and businesses seeking quality staff in the county are being brought together in a project designed to help more people into employment via training and support.

The Northumberland Employment Partnership (NEP) links employers with support and training providers to help provide opportunities for people seeking work.

Funded by the North East Combined Authority as part of the Employment Partnerships programme, its leaders are encouraging both employers and residents looking for a job to get involved, in a bid to help get more people into work across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its early success stories include a collaboration between employers in Berwick, Bernicia Homes, Newcastle United Foundation and Rise, which delivered a three-week course to unemployed young people.

Programme leaders are encouraging both employers and residents looking for a job to get involved.

This involved teaching interview and practical application skills, along with offering well-being support.

Among those taking part was Berwick youngster Kieron, who was referred by his Jobcentre Plus work coach.

“Before doing this course I had been unemployed for a long time and while I was feeling pretty nervous on the first day, I’ve learned so much and I feel a lot more confident now,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would definitely recommend this course for anyone struggling to find a job. It’s really helped boost my social skills and my interview skills.”

A collaboration between Northumberland County Council and Advance Northumberland, the NEP is led by the Employment Skills Partnership.

Specialists in employment, skills and business sectors work closely with organisations to identify and resolve recruitment needs, influence training provision and support, train and retain staff.

They also offer Northumberland residents practical help and support to take advantage of the jobs available with local employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional support from Advance Northumberland gives employers the opportunity to improve and resolve issues which may restrict growth and profitability, identify any available funding opportunities and assist with the recruitment and development of staff.

Businesses looking for people-based support can contact Employer Engagement Co-ordinator Ian Coull via email: [email protected]

Support organisations or residents looking to learn more about the support available can contact Employment Partnership Co-ordinator Vicki Clarke via email: [email protected]