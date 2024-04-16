Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andy Harding, from Stakeford, has been running theory training sessions at the Stan Outside training centre in Ellington, of which he is a director, since March to help the county’s driving students pass the mandatory assessment.

The UK pass rate for car theory tests in the last year is 45%, and Andy believes his sessions are already helping students that are struggling to get their heads around the exam’s format, particularly the hazard perception section.

He said: “It is mainly because they do not actually have the right environment to actually learn it, because people look at their mobile phones or on a little iPad or laptop and have outside distractions.

“There are a lot of apps out there that say they will teach you your theory test but they do not actually have someone to explain to them how to do it.

“A lot of people are paying for these apps and literally just fumbling their way through.”

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency now provides driving theory teaching and practice software, which Andy is using.

Students can sign up for as few or as many sessions as they need. Class sizes are small so that Andy, who has been a driving instructor since he left the Army in 2016, can tailor sessions to individual students’ needs.

He said: “We have got four laptops all set up in the classroom. There is no point having a class bigger than four because any more than four in the classroom dilutes the focus of attention for someone who needs to learn.”

Sitting a theory test costs £23 but travel costs to Newcastle or Alnwick can soon mount up, particularly if this involves a parent taking time off work to accompany their child to the test centre.

In Andy’s view, it is worthwhile to make sure you are prepared for the exam so that you only have to sit it once.

He said: “It becomes a false economy because I know six students who have done over four theory tests and failed.