Northumberland drivers to benefit from new HiQ and Richard Hardie partnership

Drivers in the North East are set to benefit from an exciting new venture as Richard Hardie Group partners with HiQ Tyres & Autocare to launch a state-of-the-art servicing and autocare centre in Ashington, Northumberland.

Located at Richard Hardie’s established premises in Ashington - where the group already operates an approved Fiat and MG Motor UK dealership - the new centre is set to transform its customer experience by combining high-quality vehicle care with a trusted local dealership.

Bringing together more than 50 years of trusted dealership experience with HiQ’s nationally recognised autocare and servicing expertise, the new centre is designed to offer local drivers industry-leading vehicle maintenance, sales and customer service under one roof.

The new centre opened this month and is managed by Darren Browne, formerly the company’s service manager, who has stepped into an expanded role overseeing the HiQ operations. The business has plans to expand the workforce in the near future, with two new jobs expected to be created.

HiQ Tyres & Autocare Ashington opened its doors to customers on Monday, 3 March 2025.

HiQ operates a nationwide network of autocare centres with more than 190 locations across the UK. Backed by Goodyear, it is renowned for its professional and seamless customer experience. The new centre features a hassle-free booking system, same-day or next-day appointments, and the latest technology to ensure high-quality vehicle care.

Nick Hardie, Managing Director, Richard Hardie Group, commented: “For many years we have been committed to providing North East drivers with the very best in new and used car sales. Now, with more customers prioritising long-term vehicle maintenance, we see an opportunity to expand our offering to local motorists. This new venture means that drivers in Northumberland can buy and service their vehicles all in one place.”

In addition to servicing its existing Fiat and MG customers, the HiQ franchise will also allow Richard Hardie to attract new business from motorists who may not have previously used the dealership’s sales services.

“Working with HiQ provides us with a well-established national brand that appeals to a broad customer base. We’re confident that this will drive new footfall while offering our existing customers even more value,” added Nick.

HiQ Tyres & Autocare Ashington opened its doors to customers on Monday, 3 March 2025. Customers can visit the new autocentre on Lintonville Parkway, Ashington, Northumberland, for expert tyre fitting, MOTs, vehicle servicing, brakes and general repairs.