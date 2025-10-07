A celebration has marked the start of enabling works at a data centre campus in Northumberland.

The state-of-the-art facility at Cambois, near Blyth, will be operated by QTS, a Blackstone-owned digital infrastructure leader.

QTS secured planning approval for the enabling works from Northumberland County Council in August, with work now underway to pave the way for breaking ground.

A celebration was attended by nearly 200 stakeholders and community members, including local business leaders and politicians.

The occasion also marked the launch of QTS’s new Social Value Programme which aims to boost employment and skills development, including 1,000+ new jobs, more than 100 apprenticeships and jobs with training, over 150 paid internships and over 200 work placements.

Tag Greason, Co-CEO at QTS, said: “QTS is thrilled to have officially started work on the site of our data centre campus. While this is the first step in a long journey, it is a visible milestone of progress made possible by the support of the local community and Northumberland County Council.

"We want to have a lasting positive impact on the North East, which is why we’ve announced our commitment to create more than 1,000 new jobs – boosting the skills of hundreds of local people in the coming years.”

It also comes hot on the heels of the North East being designated as an AI Growth Zone.

Kanishka Narayan, AI Minister, said: "When we said this would create new opportunities for people in the North East, we meant it.

"By attracting investment, putting researchers within touching distance of tech that will lead to major breakthroughs and backing the North East as an AI powerhouse, we’re delivering real change for generations to come.”

Kim McGuinness, Mayor of the North East, said: “AI will be transformational for our communities. It will create thousands of jobs for local people while allowing the North East to lead the way in tech innovations. That’s why we’re wasting no time in building the technology of the future, today.

"Just two weeks ago we announced £30 billion investment to make the North East the country’s first AI Growth Zone. We’ve wasted no time and work is already underway to get the world-class data centres up and running so we can make sure there are opportunities for local people as quickly as possible.”

Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, added: “Today marks a huge step forward towards realising the massive benefits and opportunities this scheme will bring – not just for this area, but the whole county and the wider region.

"This is a multi-billion-pound vote of confidence in Northumberland – bringing jobs, cutting edge technology and a massive investment in our future. With the enabling works underway, we're looking forward to construction starting on the ground in the near future.”