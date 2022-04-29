Northumberland company celebrates prestigious accolade

Osbit has been awarded a prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise.

Osbit, which has a loadout facility at the Port of Blyth, has been rewarded for its excellence in Innovation, a category which recognises outstanding achievement and commercial success as a result of innovation.

The coveted prize has been given for the company’s development of offshore technology to deliver a step-change in offshore operations.

Employing nearly 150 people, Osbit was set up in 2010 by three engineers to develop technology for safer and more efficient offshore operations, with particular focus on the growing offshore wind industry.

Last year, Osbit was acquired by offshore wind services provider, Venterra Group.

Director Steve Binney, who leads Osbit’s technology and innovation, said: “This win is fantastic recognition of what Osbit is capable of, in terms of developing large and complex systems, successfully delivering them, and making a real difference to our customers’ project outcomes.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of everything we do – we’re constantly trying to use our engineering skills to improve on what’s gone before, to do things better, more safely, more effectively.

"We are very proud of this win, which is testament to the genuine skill and ingenuity of our team.”

Osbit Joint Managing Director, Brendon Hayward, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured that Osbit has been recognised in this way.