Northumberland College to hold recruitment fairs

Northumberland College is holding two recruitment fairs.

The events will take place on Saturday, February 5, from 9.30am to 12.30pm at its Kirkley Hall Campus and on Saturday, February 12, from 9.30am to 12.30pm at its Ashington Campus.

Both are open to everyone, from those who are just starting to think about their career options to jobseekers looking for permanent or casual work.

Northumberland College has vacancies for lecturers, instructors, and support staff in areas such as finance, administration, human resources, data analysis, exam invigilation, estates management and more.

Helen Willan, HR Business Partner, said: “Every day our staff inspire young people and adults to achieve their potential, life ambitions and career goals through education and training, or provide an essential support service that contributes to the success of the organisation.

“We are looking forward to meeting people who think they would be a great fit within one of our teams.

"I would encourage anyone who is looking for a job or career change to visit one of our recruitment fairs and find out more about working with us.

“There is no need to pre-register for the events and appropriate Covid measures will be in place.”

Northumberland College is part of Education Partnership North East, with campuses at Ashington, Berwick, Blyth and Kirkley Hall near Ponteland, plus Sunderland, Washington and Hartlepool.

As part of a larger college group, there are increased opportunities for career progression and an Aspire Leadership Programme to encourage, nurture and mentor college leaders of the future.