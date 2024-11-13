Northumberland College celebrates Green Careers Week to support the government's net-zero goal
Green jobs careers fairs took place across the college campuses last week with a mix of employers and universities talking to students about green skills and potential career-paths.
Described as those with a focus on increasing sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, green careers are growing to help meet the governments goal of reaching net-zero by 2050.
Vice Principal Partnerships and Business Solutions, Iain Nixon said: “At Northumberland College, we are achieving our aims to reach net-zero with initiatives like green careers week.
“Guest attendees included Northumberland National Park, AkzoNobel, Nissan, Lynemouth Power Station, Northumberland County Council, and Urban Green.
“We are pledging to reach net zero emissions, which is inspiring students, staff, governors, and stakeholders to adopt green behaviours and take positive action by reducing the environmental impact and improving the sustainability of all college campuses.
"We hope this in turn will also encourage individuals to make more sustainable lifestyle choices.
“Embedding sustainable development across all curricula is fundamentally important to us in order to support students developing the skills they need to secure and sustain employment in the ‘green economy’.”
Green Careers Week is a campaign supported by partners such as the Department for Education, National Careers Service, STEM.org.uk, UK Space Agency, and the Careers and Enterprise Company.
As young people become more aware of the impacts of climate change, Green Careers Week and its partners are highlighting the career paths available to improve the future of our climate, and the green skills required to achieve this.
