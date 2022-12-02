The development will be a ‘GenZero’ premises, a Department for Education and Innovate UK project to create the first generation of ultra-low carbon further education buildings.

EPNE chief executive Ellen Thinnesen said: “We are tremendously proud and excited to be working in partnership with the Department for Education on this pathfinder project which will be used as a prototype for future college and school buildings.

A CGI of the planned new Northumberland College campus in Ashington.

“We wanted our new Ashington campus to play into the region’s net zero ambitions but the GenZero designs take it to the next level.

“The campus will not just be a wonderful environment where our students can learn and our staff can work, it will also play an important role in the Government’s Levelling Up agenda.”

What the new campus will include

The planned three buildings will house an advanced manufacturing, engineering, and construction skills centre; a green transport, automotive, and logistics hub; and technical college facilities.

These will include virtual reality environments, a simulated hospital, and a centre for young people with special educational needs.

Mobile and modular furniture will be used to reduce waste and IT facilities will be accessible across the campus.

Councillor Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "We are delighted at the progress on this flagship educational facility and its aspirations to be as close as possible to carbon neutral.

“A state-of-the-art campus in the centre of Ashington will be a real boost, not just for Northumberland College, but the whole of the town and the wider area.

“The ambitions of Northumberland College reflect those of the county as a whole and we’re looking forward to continuing to help them as this scheme moves forward.”

How the campus will be sustainable

Sustainable designs and materials will be used to reduce the carbon footprint of the project, meaning much of the campus will be constructed off-site and then assembled in Ashington.

The buildings will be heated by solar panels and energy ‘scavenged’ from kitchens, while hot water will be supplied by air source heat pumps.

The landscaping will also be environmentally-minded, with major tree planting to act as solar screening and rain gardens.

Jeff Watson, chair of economic regeneration organisation Advance Northumberland, said: “The investment being made into this state-of-the-art GenZero campus is in direct alignment with Advance Northumberland and Northumberland County Council’s ambition to unlock economic growth through the transition to a low carbon economy.

“Not only will the new campus demonstrate ultra-low carbon construction and operational credentials but significantly, it will provide learners from across Northumberland and the wider region with a fantastic learning experience with career pathways into the county's key growth sectors.”

Architects Race Cottam are designing the campus while Bowmer + Kirkland have been appointed to oversee construction.

