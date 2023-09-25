Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

RWO, headquartered in Seaton Burn, has hired Lisa Simpson as associate director, Callum Webster as a structural engineer, and Paul Florescu as a graduate structural engineer.

Matty Atkinson, who is already at the firm, has been promoted to the role of senior structural engineer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director Ross Oakley said: “Our strength lies in our people, so I am delighted to welcome Lisa, Callum, and Paul to RWO.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RWO has hired Callum Webster (left), Paul Florescu (standing) and Lisa Simpson (right). (Photo by RWO)

“They are experienced and talented people with values that align closely with our business so I look forward to working closely with them as they build their careers with us.

“Huge congratulations also to Matty on his promotion, which is extremely well deserved and reflects the high standard of services he provides to clients.”