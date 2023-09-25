News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Northumberland civil and structural engineering firm RWO makes key appointments

A civil and structural engineering firm based near Cramlington has made a series of appointments in an attempt to strengthen its workforce.
By Craig Buchan
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

RWO, headquartered in Seaton Burn, has hired Lisa Simpson as associate director, Callum Webster as a structural engineer, and Paul Florescu as a graduate structural engineer.

Matty Atkinson, who is already at the firm, has been promoted to the role of senior structural engineer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Managing director Ross Oakley said: “Our strength lies in our people, so I am delighted to welcome Lisa, Callum, and Paul to RWO.

RWO has hired Callum Webster (left), Paul Florescu (standing) and Lisa Simpson (right). (Photo by RWO)RWO has hired Callum Webster (left), Paul Florescu (standing) and Lisa Simpson (right). (Photo by RWO)
RWO has hired Callum Webster (left), Paul Florescu (standing) and Lisa Simpson (right). (Photo by RWO)
Most Popular

“They are experienced and talented people with values that align closely with our business so I look forward to working closely with them as they build their careers with us.

“Huge congratulations also to Matty on his promotion, which is extremely well deserved and reflects the high standard of services he provides to clients.”

RWO employs 30 people in the North East and Yorkshire.

Related topics:Ross OakleyNorthumberlandCramlingtonNorth East