Northumberland civil and structural engineering firm RWO makes key appointments
and live on Freeview channel 276
RWO, headquartered in Seaton Burn, has hired Lisa Simpson as associate director, Callum Webster as a structural engineer, and Paul Florescu as a graduate structural engineer.
Matty Atkinson, who is already at the firm, has been promoted to the role of senior structural engineer.
Managing director Ross Oakley said: “Our strength lies in our people, so I am delighted to welcome Lisa, Callum, and Paul to RWO.
“They are experienced and talented people with values that align closely with our business so I look forward to working closely with them as they build their careers with us.
“Huge congratulations also to Matty on his promotion, which is extremely well deserved and reflects the high standard of services he provides to clients.”
RWO employs 30 people in the North East and Yorkshire.