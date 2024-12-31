Northumberland celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week with successful three-day festival
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Eshott Hall, Hexham Racecourse and Doxford Barns hosted the events, offering delegates invaluable networking opportunities, hands-on workshops delivered by Sam Hook, Unique Thinking and SME Centre of Excellence, and a panel of experts in an insightful Q&A session.
Events were designed to support pre-start businesses but brought together ambitious entrepreneurs, industry experts, and seasoned investors for a full day of learning, collaboration, and inspiration.
Delegates also had the chance to present business pitches and information was shared about the new NSBS Enterprise Grant, which offers businesses that have been trading for less than one year up to £2,000. The grant is still available, and start-ups can apply.
Lucy Evermore, NSBS programme manager, said: “It was incredible to see so much passion and creativity from the entrepreneurs who joined us. We’re thrilled to have provided the tools and opportunities they need to take their next steps, and we can’t wait to see what they achieve.
“It is also amazing to be able to offer grant funding to these businesses, something that is essential for businesses in the early stages.”
Northumberland created more businesses last year than anywhere else in the UK and the NSBS showcased the region’s thriving entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to fostering new businesses through the festival, which received praise from attendees.
The Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) is delivered by Northumberland County Council. The project is part funded by the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority, the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund.
For more information, visit www.northumberlandsmallbusiness.co.uk or contact [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.