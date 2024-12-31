Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aspiring entrepreneurs gathered for the Northumberland Small Business Service Enterprise Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eshott Hall, Hexham Racecourse and Doxford Barns hosted the events, offering delegates invaluable networking opportunities, hands-on workshops delivered by Sam Hook, Unique Thinking and SME Centre of Excellence, and a panel of experts in an insightful Q&A session.

Events were designed to support pre-start businesses but brought together ambitious entrepreneurs, industry experts, and seasoned investors for a full day of learning, collaboration, and inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delegates also had the chance to present business pitches and information was shared about the new NSBS Enterprise Grant, which offers businesses that have been trading for less than one year up to £2,000. The grant is still available, and start-ups can apply.

NSBS Enterprise Festival.

Lucy Evermore, NSBS programme manager, said: “It was incredible to see so much passion and creativity from the entrepreneurs who joined us. We’re thrilled to have provided the tools and opportunities they need to take their next steps, and we can’t wait to see what they achieve.

“It is also amazing to be able to offer grant funding to these businesses, something that is essential for businesses in the early stages.”

Northumberland created more businesses last year than anywhere else in the UK and the NSBS showcased the region’s thriving entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to fostering new businesses through the festival, which received praise from attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) is delivered by Northumberland County Council. The project is part funded by the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority, the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

For more information, visit www.northumberlandsmallbusiness.co.uk or contact [email protected]