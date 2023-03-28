News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland caravan site owner submits plans to extend park

Owners of a caravan park in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea have submitted a planning application to extend the site.

By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Mar 2023, 18:18 BST- 1 min read

Permission had previously been granted to turn 13 hectares of land north of Sandy Bay Holiday Park into a new, separate park with 102 plots and a reception centre.

Having since acquired the land, Sandy Bay’s owner Parkdean Resorts has applied to alter the previously-approved plans and extend its existing site instead.

The planning statement claims the changes amount to “minor material amendments to the approved development.”

Sandy Bay Caravan Park in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.
However, Parkdean Resorts did not confirm it would immediately start construction if its application succeeded.

A spokesperson for Sandy Bay Holiday Park said: “It is common practice to seek planning permission for prospective developments, even if we do not have immediate plans to carry out the work.

“We are always looking for potential opportunities to improve and develop our parks.”

The original planning application had been recommended for refusal by planning officers in 2020, but councillors chose to approve the plans.

