Among the winners was Hillside Huts & Cabins, near Earsdon, Morpeth, which won a gold for the Best New Business and a silver for the Best Glamping Of the Year.

Philip Gregory, managing director, said “We are delighted to have won both a gold and silver at the North East Tourism Awards.

"We were particularly pleased by the judges’ comments that Hillside Huts & cabins had an excellent understanding of their market, had sustainable goals at their heart, exceeded the expectations of their guests and had clear plans for their future development.”

Philip and Fiona Gregory of Hillside Huts & Cabins.

Four years ago, Philip and his wife Fiona were clearing brambles from an overgrown wooded field edge on their farm when they realised that with the views across to the coast that they had stumbled across the perfect spot for their luxury glamping experience.

Together they set about working with The Northumberland Shepherd’s Hut Company to create four huts and cabins.

“It has been a big investment,” Philip continued, “With farm incomes being squeezed we knew we had to find another way of making income form the land.”

Hillside Huts & Cabins.

The awards play a key role in celebrating and showcasing the range of quality tourism businesses that visitors to the North East encounter.

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said, “Once again Northumberland businesses have had fabulous results in the North East England Tourism Awards. Our businesses go the extra mile to ensure the highest quality of service, leaving visitors with memories that make them come back time and time again. It is fantastic to see businesses being recognised for this.

“The recent announcement of the North East as the first ever Destination Development Partnership strengthened the importance of tourism in Northumberland and the wider North East. It’s therefore important we commend the individuals who offer outstanding visitor experiences and a warm Northumbrian welcome. On behalf of Visit Northumberland, I would like to congratulate all of those who were recognised in the awards.”

Cllr Jeff Watson, portfolio holder for Healthy Lives at Northumberland County Council, said: "It's great to see so many Northumbrian businesses being recognised for their contributions to our bustling tourism industry in this, the 20th North East England Tourism Awards.

The North East England Tourism Awards.

"It's down to the hard work and dedication of those working in our tourism industry that Northumberland is such a must-visit destination - you are all a credit to our county.

"We've got some really exciting things happening in Northumberland and we can't wait for visitors to experience them."

Full list of Northumberland awards:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre

B&B and Guest House of the Year

GOLD: Market Cross Guest House

SILVER: The Bosk

Business Events Venue of the Year

GOLD: The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

SILVER: Hillside Huts & Cabins

BRONZE: Hesleyside Huts

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Herding Hill Farm

Ethical, Response and Sustainable Tourism

SILVER: Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages

BRONZE: Laverock Law Cottages

Experience of the Year

GOLD: The Escape Key

BRONZE: Falconry Days

Large Hotel of the Year

SILVER: Doxford Hall Hotel & Aqueous Spa

BRONZE: Newton Hall & Cabin Walk

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

GOLD: Bamburgh Castle

BRONZE: Whitehouse Farm

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Alnwick Garden

New Tourism Business Award

GOLD: Hillside Huts & Cabins

BRONZE: Overland Adventures

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Schoolhouse Fenwick

Pub of the Year

GOLD: The Apple Inn, Lucker

SILVER: The Greenhead Hotel

BRONZE: The Joiners Arms

Resilience and Innovation Award

GOLD: Langley Castle Hotel

SILVER: The Escape Key

Self-Catering Accommodation Provider of the Year

GOLD: Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages

SILVER: Till Fishing Holidays

BRONZE: Vindomora Country Lodges

JOINT HIGHLY COMMENDED: Breamish Valley Cottages & Mains Cottages/Shepherd's Retreats

Small Hotel of the Year

SILVER: The Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland

BROZE: The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Langley Castle

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

