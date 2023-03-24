Northumberland businesses reveal their delight after striking gold at North East England Tourism Awards
Northumberland stole the show at the annual North East England Tourism Awards, achieving gold in an amazing eight categories.
Among the winners was Hillside Huts & Cabins, near Earsdon, Morpeth, which won a gold for the Best New Business and a silver for the Best Glamping Of the Year.
Philip Gregory, managing director, said “We are delighted to have won both a gold and silver at the North East Tourism Awards.
"We were particularly pleased by the judges’ comments that Hillside Huts & cabins had an excellent understanding of their market, had sustainable goals at their heart, exceeded the expectations of their guests and had clear plans for their future development.”
Four years ago, Philip and his wife Fiona were clearing brambles from an overgrown wooded field edge on their farm when they realised that with the views across to the coast that they had stumbled across the perfect spot for their luxury glamping experience.
Together they set about working with The Northumberland Shepherd’s Hut Company to create four huts and cabins.
“It has been a big investment,” Philip continued, “With farm incomes being squeezed we knew we had to find another way of making income form the land.”
The awards play a key role in celebrating and showcasing the range of quality tourism businesses that visitors to the North East encounter.
Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said, “Once again Northumberland businesses have had fabulous results in the North East England Tourism Awards. Our businesses go the extra mile to ensure the highest quality of service, leaving visitors with memories that make them come back time and time again. It is fantastic to see businesses being recognised for this.
“The recent announcement of the North East as the first ever Destination Development Partnership strengthened the importance of tourism in Northumberland and the wider North East. It’s therefore important we commend the individuals who offer outstanding visitor experiences and a warm Northumbrian welcome. On behalf of Visit Northumberland, I would like to congratulate all of those who were recognised in the awards.”
Cllr Jeff Watson, portfolio holder for Healthy Lives at Northumberland County Council, said: "It's great to see so many Northumbrian businesses being recognised for their contributions to our bustling tourism industry in this, the 20th North East England Tourism Awards.
"It's down to the hard work and dedication of those working in our tourism industry that Northumberland is such a must-visit destination - you are all a credit to our county.
"We've got some really exciting things happening in Northumberland and we can't wait for visitors to experience them."
Full list of Northumberland awards:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre
B&B and Guest House of the Year
GOLD: Market Cross Guest House
SILVER: The Bosk
Business Events Venue of the Year
GOLD: The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
SILVER: Hillside Huts & Cabins
BRONZE: Hesleyside Huts
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Herding Hill Farm
Ethical, Response and Sustainable Tourism
SILVER: Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages
BRONZE: Laverock Law Cottages
Experience of the Year
GOLD: The Escape Key
BRONZE: Falconry Days
Large Hotel of the Year
SILVER: Doxford Hall Hotel & Aqueous Spa
BRONZE: Newton Hall & Cabin Walk
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
GOLD: Bamburgh Castle
BRONZE: Whitehouse Farm
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Alnwick Garden
New Tourism Business Award
GOLD: Hillside Huts & Cabins
BRONZE: Overland Adventures
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Schoolhouse Fenwick
Pub of the Year
GOLD: The Apple Inn, Lucker
SILVER: The Greenhead Hotel
BRONZE: The Joiners Arms
Resilience and Innovation Award
GOLD: Langley Castle Hotel
SILVER: The Escape Key
Self-Catering Accommodation Provider of the Year
GOLD: Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages
SILVER: Till Fishing Holidays
BRONZE: Vindomora Country Lodges
JOINT HIGHLY COMMENDED: Breamish Valley Cottages & Mains Cottages/Shepherd's Retreats
Small Hotel of the Year
SILVER: The Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland
BROZE: The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Langley Castle
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
GOLD: Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours