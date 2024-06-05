Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special event is being held to show how businesses can diversify into the space sector.

Horizon Works has teamed up with Space North East England for the event at its base on the Northumberland Business Park, near Cramlington, on July 2.

Guest speaker Elaine Scott, cluster manager of Space North East England, will be presenting on the sector opportunities for engineering and manufacturing businesses, the evolution of the global space market and the UK Government’s space strategy. She will also be providing an overview of the space economy and its market segments.

She will be joined by Ralph ‘Dinz’ Dinsley, managing director of Alnwick-based 3S Northumbria, which provides sustainable space solutions grounded in the principles of a circular economy for space, and Mark Small, area sales manager of Boyd Technologies, a leading innovator in sustainable engineered material and thermal solutions.

The presentations will be followed by a panel session and Q and A. There will also be lunch and networking sessions, and the event is free to attend for North East based engineering and manufacturing companies.

Samantha Vassallo, managing director of Horizon Works, said: “Space North East England is at the heart of the space sector in our region, so we’re thrilled that Elaine Scott will be sharing her insights and knowledge with delegates.

“We’re also very excited to have Ralph Dinsley and Mark Small with us, who’ll be providing valuable business perspectives and guidance.

“There is a huge opportunity for North East companies in the space sector… and this event will no doubt spark off new ideas, conversations and connections.”