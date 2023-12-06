Northumberland businesses get behind fundraiser for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation

Kind-hearted businesses from Northumberland are supporting an event in aid of The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

The eleventh annual Christmas at the Cathedral takes place in Newcastle on December 14.

Several local businesses have donated money, goods, and services.

From Alnwick, The Real Taste of Northumberland provide deluxe handmade mince pies for VIP guests and cast for the VIP reception.

Emma McQuitty, Ken Johnson, Nigel Devine, Adele and Abbie Johnson, Keith Newman. Picture: The Bigger Picture Agency

Adele Johnson said: “We have supported this fantastic charity over the last few years and will continue to do so. The funds raised go towards research into cancer and helping people with this awful disease.

"Having lost family members and friends to cancer it is a charity very close to our hearts and we will do as much as we can to help in the search for a cure.”

From Morpeth, Keith Newman from Highlights PR, who has been supporting the event for seven years said it was: “One of my favourite events of the year as it brings together a top-class night of entertainment with fundraising for such a good cause.”

Also from Morpeth, Chris Tait from Layer 7 IT Security said: “We’ve sponsored the event once again as it’s a legacy for a great man who did so much for our region and now, we all have a chance to pay a small bit back to his charity which is helping so many people.”