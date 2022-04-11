Northumberland broadband company makes price pledge
In the midst of the bill price hike crisis and energy prices rising by 54%, Alnwick-based Alncom has guaranteed that the broadband price their customers sign up to, will remain unchanged throughout the length of the contract.
With many unaware that over 15 million broadband users are facing upcoming price increases and some that have already come into effect, Stephen Pinchen, managing director of Alncom said; “As a company, Alncom have never had a price increase in contract and our personal guarantee is that the price that you sign up to, is the price for the length of the contract.”
This will come as welcome news to those already facing vastly increased household bills.
Alncom has rapidly developed its footprint not only across Northumberland over the past year after securing private investment from Railsite Telecom and funding from the UK’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme to revolutionise broadband across its service area.