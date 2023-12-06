Northumberland boosted by support to help start a business
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Ponteland-based SME Centre of Excellence, who have already supported over 12,000 businesses across Northumberland, will be delivering expert advice and support.
The programme is focused on providing pre and start up businesses a catalogue of support to help them start a business as well as navigate their first year of trading.
Ammar Mirza, executive chair of SME Centre of Excellence said: “As an entrepreneurial centre of excellence, we are delighted to be working with the Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) to deliver support and inspiration to entrepreneurs in Northumberland.”
Programme manager Lucy Evermore added: “Northumberland is a hub of creativity and drive and to be able to support these businesses will be so beneficial not only to the individual but to the economy as well.”
For more information visit www.northumberlandsmallbusiness.co.uk or contact the team at [email protected]