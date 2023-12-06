News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland boosted by support to help start a business

The Northumberland Small Business Service has announced a new strategic partnership to support individuals to pursue a business idea.
By Ian Smith
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:27 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 17:29 GMT
The Ponteland-based SME Centre of Excellence, who have already supported over 12,000 businesses across Northumberland, will be delivering expert advice and support.

The programme is focused on providing pre and start up businesses a catalogue of support to help them start a business as well as navigate their first year of trading.

Ammar Mirza, executive chair of SME Centre of Excellence said: “As an entrepreneurial centre of excellence, we are delighted to be working with the Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) to deliver support and inspiration to entrepreneurs in Northumberland.”

From left to right: Ammar Mirza – Chair of SME Centre of Excellence, John Hildreth - Head of Economic Growth at Advance Northumberland, Lucy Evermore - Northumberland Small Business Service Programme Manager & Heather Newton – Enterprise Co-ordinator for the Northumberland Small Business Service. Picture: RJM PhotographyFrom left to right: Ammar Mirza – Chair of SME Centre of Excellence, John Hildreth - Head of Economic Growth at Advance Northumberland, Lucy Evermore - Northumberland Small Business Service Programme Manager & Heather Newton – Enterprise Co-ordinator for the Northumberland Small Business Service. Picture: RJM Photography
Programme manager Lucy Evermore added: “Northumberland is a hub of creativity and drive and to be able to support these businesses will be so beneficial not only to the individual but to the economy as well.”

For more information visit www.northumberlandsmallbusiness.co.uk or contact the team at [email protected]

