Northumberland beauty professionals honoured at the fifth English Beauty Industry Awards – North East Edition 2023

Oceanic Events gathered the finest professionals and businesses from across the North East for the fifth English Beauty Industry Awards – North East Edition 2023.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:59 GMT- 1 min read
Formerly known as the North East Beauty Industry Awards, these prestigious awards showcase the exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation in the beauty sector across the North East of England.

They celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals, salons, spas, and beauty brands that have left an indelible mark on the industry and the pool of talent, demonstrates the resilience and creativity that embodies the beauty community in the North East.

The ceremony took place on October 29 at The Grand Hotel Gosforth Park in Newcastle and saw the industry’s finest gathered to celebrate excellence and network with peers.

LMR Spa won both the Northumberland and overall awards for best five star hair salon of the year.
A spokesperson for the English Beauty Industry Awards – North East Edition said: “It was another incredible event and we were proud to have such a great calibre on finalists this year. The winners are an outstanding example of excellence whose dedication to be the best has made them stand out among the rest.

We want to congratulate all of our winners.”

The Northumberland based winners of the fifth English Beauty Industry Awards – North East Edition 2023 are:

5 Star Beauty Salon (Northumberland)

Beauty Queen (Amble)

Beauty Team of the Year

Enhance Beauty Rooms (Alnwick)

5 Star Hair Salon (Northumberland)

LMR Hair and Spa (Cramlington)

5 Star Hair Salon (Overall Winner)

LMR Hair and Spa (Cramlington)

Semi Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year

Kelly Blick Brows (Whitley Bay)

