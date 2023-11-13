Northumberland beauty professionals honoured at the fifth English Beauty Industry Awards – North East Edition 2023
Formerly known as the North East Beauty Industry Awards, these prestigious awards showcase the exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation in the beauty sector across the North East of England.
They celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals, salons, spas, and beauty brands that have left an indelible mark on the industry and the pool of talent, demonstrates the resilience and creativity that embodies the beauty community in the North East.
The ceremony took place on October 29 at The Grand Hotel Gosforth Park in Newcastle and saw the industry’s finest gathered to celebrate excellence and network with peers.
A spokesperson for the English Beauty Industry Awards – North East Edition said: “It was another incredible event and we were proud to have such a great calibre on finalists this year. The winners are an outstanding example of excellence whose dedication to be the best has made them stand out among the rest.
We want to congratulate all of our winners.”
The Northumberland based winners of the fifth English Beauty Industry Awards – North East Edition 2023 are:
5 Star Beauty Salon (Northumberland)
Beauty Queen (Amble)
Beauty Team of the Year
Enhance Beauty Rooms (Alnwick)
5 Star Hair Salon (Northumberland)
LMR Hair and Spa (Cramlington)
5 Star Hair Salon (Overall Winner)
LMR Hair and Spa (Cramlington)
Semi Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year
Kelly Blick Brows (Whitley Bay)