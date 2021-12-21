Northumberland based hotel group makes first acquisition in Wales

Swallow Falls Hotel in Snowdonia National Park.

The Alnwick-based operator has bought the 19-room site and adjoining hostel with campsite in North Wales for an undisclosed sum.

The site will be closed for an immediate restoration of the building, which is located alongside the famous Swallow Falls waterfall in Betwy-y-Coed.

Sean Donkin, managing director of The Inn Collection Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing The Swallow Falls hotel into our pubs with rooms family and to have completed on our first Welsh purchase.

“What sets The Inn Collection Group aside is the exceptional locations of our trading environments and their beautiful outdoor localities and The Swallow Falls Hotel is a perfect match.

“We are passionate about investing in unique sites like Swallow Falls and to unlocking their potential through sympathetic restorations while preserving the character and charm that makes them such special places to eat, drink, sleep and explore from.

“We look forward to investing in a significant but careful refurbishment of this property and beginning a new chapter for The Inn Collection Group as part of the community fabric here in North Wales.”

The Swallow Falls Hotel is the Alchemy-backed group’s seventh purchase of 2021 with more acquisitions in the pipeline as it continues to expand with strategic ‘buy and build’ growth plans, supported with banking via OakNorth.

The Inn Collection Group is the leading company in the UK for individual acquisitions and the pub company with the highest number of bedrooms per site in the UK.

Earlier this month, the group added to its collection with the purchase of the 38-bedroom The Dower House Hotel in Knaresborough, Yorkshire.

The Inn Collection Group’s estate includes sites in Northumberland, County Durham, Tyne & Wear, Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire. Plans have recently been approved for a 42-bedroom new build site on the seafront in Redcar, Teesside.

Its Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore pubs-with-rooms brand includes all day, every day food service and affordable accommodation.