Northumberland-based drinks business going even greener with its new tonics and mixers range

The range of sugar-free tonics and mixers from Marlish Waters has been created to enhance and complement, rather than mask, the taste of fine spirits.

Consisting of English Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Premium Lemonade, Raspberry Tonic Water, Rhubarb and Ginger Ale, Soda Water, Dandelion and Burdock Tonic Water, Distillers Choice Tonic Water and Elderflower Tonic Water, the range combines Marlish’s traditional spring water with natural flavourings and champagne-like bubbles.

Particularly aimed at the health and environmentally-conscious consumer, they have all been produced and packaged on-site at the family-owned Marlish Farm in Hartburn.

Cousins Joe Evans and Elizabeth Walton, the co-founders of Marlish Waters Limited.

Tapping into the naturally occurring spring water source that has existed on the farm for hundreds of years, all Marlish products use this special, naturally-filtered mineral water as the basis for each drink before any additional natural fruit extracts are added.

The liquid is then either canned or bottled on-site before going off for distribution.

Joe Evans, co-founder and director for Marlish Waters Limited, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be launching our range of sugar-free, low-calorie tonics and mixers.

“In what might seem a crowded market, genuinely cleaner, healthier and sustainably-produced tonics and mixers are actually few and far between.

“As the trend towards drinking less but better continues to gather momentum here in the UK, we are confident that consumers seeking out a healthier drink experience will be drawn to pairing their premium spirit with a suitably healthy mixer, and this is where we see our range filling that gap in the market.

“Our English Tonic Water was the first to be produced in the new range, a proud nod to the fact that all Marlish products use our own natural English spring water as a base.

“We use fruit and plant extracts to give the taste and texture of sugar, without actually having to use any.

“Aside from the products we produce, we are incredibly proud of the work we do to keep all of our processes as sustainable and environmentally-friendly as possible.

“As a brand, we believe we must give something back every time we take something.”