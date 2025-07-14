A north Northumberland company is to help create brand-new immersive Neverland trails in the UK and internationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Culture Creative, based on Belford Industrial Estate, is working in partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Charity and RG Live, a division of Sony Music Masterworks.

They will devise, install and manage both indoor trails and outdoor light trails inspired by JM Barrie’s timeless tale of Peter Pan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Neverland trail to be announced as part of this agreement will be at Kenwood, on London’s Hampstead Heath, (21 November – 3 January), transforming the historic grounds into a wonderous world where magic and adventure capture the imagination, as spectacular lighting, immersive storytelling and an atmospheric soundscape bring Barrie’s beloved world vividly to life.

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London.

Further UK trails are in advanced discussions, with more announcements expected soon.

GOSH Charity’s range of new initiatives are designed to introduce Neverland to a new audience across multiple touch points, as it continues to develop Neverland as a wholly owned asset of the charity. Trails are also in discussion across Europe and other territories in the world

Jenny Martin, senior brand licensing manager, GOSH Charity, said: “After the huge success of our first Neverland trail at Blenheim Palace last Christmas, we are delighted to once again be working with expert partners RG Live and Culture Creative to bring this magical world to life for the second year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Neverland resonates particularly well with live events audiences and we can’t wait for more people to come face to face with JM Barrie’s beloved characters this festive season. What’s more, every ticket sold helps raise funds for seriously ill children at Great Ormond Street Hospital. We can’t wait for this next chapter in our Neverland journey, with many more exciting opportunities on the horizon across the UK and beyond.”

Zoe Bottrell, managing director, Culture Creative said: “Neverland is such an iconic world and GOSH Charity such an exceptional organisation. It’s a thrill to create trails that will transport visitors to this land of magic, imagination and adventure.”

JM Barrie gifted the rights to Peter Pan to Great Ormond Street Hospital in 1929. The money raised from this has gone towards supporting the amazing work the hospital does to give seriously ill children the best chance and the best childhood possible.